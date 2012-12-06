Dec 6 * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.22 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan also gains 0.13 percent. * Asian shares were steady near 16-month highs on Thursday, supported by hopes that U.S. lawmakers will reach a compromise to avoid the so-called fiscal cliff of year-end tax hikes and spending cuts which threaten to push the U.S. economy back into recession. * Foreign investors bought 8.78 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions sold stocks worth 6.39 billion rupees on Wednesday, when the BSE index gained 0.23 percent. * India's fragile ruling coalition won a vote on allowing foreign supermarkets to operate in Asia's third-largest economy on Wednesday, in a key test of support for Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and his flagship economic reform. * On Friday, the upper house will vote on the same issue. There the government has fewer seats and is likely to lose the symbolic motion. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)