* USD/INR seen falling towards 54.25 levels in opening trade after the government won the crucial vote on foreign direct investment in multi-brand retail post market hours on Wednesday. The pair had closed at 54.54/55 on Wednesday. * India's fragile ruling coalition won a vote on allowing foreign supermarkets to operate in Asia's third-largest economy on Wednesday, in a key test of support for Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and his flagship economic reform. * The upper house of parliament will be voting on the reform on Friday. * Traders expect the pair to open around 54.25 and move towards 54 levels if the upper house also approves the reform in a non-binding vote. * Gains in the euro are also expected to hit sentiment for the dollar. * The euro held its ground in early Asian trade on Thursday after slipping from a seven-week high against the dollar in the previous session, as investors awaited a European Central Bank policy meeting. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)