* USD/INR edges lower to 54.43/44 versus its previous close of 54.54/55 after the government won the crucial vote on foreign direct investment in multibrand retail post market hours on Wednesday. * Traders say the vote in the upper house of parliament on Friday would be another key factor for the rupee. If the government wins the vote in the upper house, it has the potential to push the dollar/rupee to sub-54 levels, they say. * Euro losses in Asian trade pull the pair off the day's low of 54.37. The euro slipped in Asian trade, moving further away from both a seven-week high against the dollar and a 7-1/2-month high against the yen hit in the previous session, as investors awaited a European Central Bank policy meeting. * Traders to watch the domestic share market moves for direction during the session. Shares up 0.4 percent in pre-open trade. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)