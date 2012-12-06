* India's benchmark bond yield flat at 8.17 percent in opening trades. * Dealers say the government win on retail positive for further reforms, crucial to lowering India's twin deficit. * India's fragile ruling coalition won a vote on allowing foreign supermarkets to operate in Asia's third-largest economy on Wednesday, in a key test of support for Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and his flagship economic reform. * Liquidity will be watched ahead of advance tax outflows in mid-December. * Dealers say 120 billion bond sale on Friday next immediate trigger for market. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807201; Reuters Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)