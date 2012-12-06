* Retail shares rose after the government won a vote on allowing foreign supermarkets to operate in multi-brand retail. * Shares in Pantaloon Retail rose 2 percent to its highest in over a year. India's top retailer has surged 61.23 percent since Sept. 14, when the government approved 51 percent FDI in multi-brand retail. * Shoppers Stop, which operates the Hypercity retail chain, rose 4 percent. The stock has gained 32.1 percent since the reform move was announced. * Trent rose 0.6 percent while CESC was up 0.2 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)