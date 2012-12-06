* The BSE index falls 0.26 percent to 19,340 and the NSE index is down 0.3 percent to 5,882.75, on profit-booking. * India's 50-share index has been trading in the "overbought" territory, with its 14-day relative strength index around 70. * Asian shares were steady near 16-month highs on Thursday, supported by hopes that U.S. lawmakers will reach a compromise to avoid the so-called fiscal cliff of year-end tax hikes and spending cuts which threaten to push the U.S. economy back into recession. * Leading the falls Infosys drops 1.8 percent while Tata Consultancy Services is down 1.6 percent on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp SEC filing. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)