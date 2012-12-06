* USD/INR retreated from the day's lows to trade little changed at 54.53/54 versus its previous close of 54.54/55 as domestic shares dropped more than half a percent after the initial gains. * The pair had dropped to a low of 54.37 in opening deals after the government won the vote on foreign direct investment in multibrand retail in the lower house of the parliament post market hours on Wednesday. * Traders say the vote in the upper house on Friday would be the next key cue for direction. * The euro's losses after the rise in the previous session also helped sentiment for the dollar. * The pair seen holding in a 54.35 to 54.65 range during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)