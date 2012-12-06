BRIEF-Accenture acquires SolutionsIQ
* Accenture acquires solutionsiq, adds leading agile transformation expertise and services
* Rupee could rise to 52 per dollar by end of 2013 and is Credit Agricole's top pick among the emerging markets, it says in a note. * The government winning the vote on foreign direct investment in multibrand retail will continue to help the rupee despite questions on whether the reform will be approved by the upper house and concerns about its implementation. * "The government's victory is a good sign of its ability to push through other reforms," the bank says. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Accenture acquires solutionsiq, adds leading agile transformation expertise and services
Jun 2 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 37,985.5 123,584.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trade