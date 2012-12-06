MUMBAI, Dec 6 * Shares in fertiliser makers such as Rashtriya Chemicals rose on expectations that the central cabinet will approve a cost-friendly investment policy for urea, two Mumbai-based analysts said. * The policy, if approved, would benefit urea makers as the government plans to compensate them if gas prices go beyond $14 per million metric british thermal unit (mmbtu). * The federal cabinet is expected to meet later in the day to approve the policy, which may promise a minimum 12 percent return on equity (RoE) if gas prices cross $14 per mmbtu, analysts said. The RoE would be between 12 percent to 20 percent for gas priced below $14 per unit. * The policy is applicable for both greenfield and brown-field expansion. * RCF is up 2.4 percent, National Fertilizers gains 2.15 percent, Tata Chemicals rises 0.6 percent and Zuari Industries is 1.9 percent higher. (kaustubh.kulkarni@thomsonreuters.com/manoj.dharra@thomsonreute rs.com)