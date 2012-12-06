The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Thursday. Summary Total vessels 15 Vessels working and berthed 11 Vessels waiting 04 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- ROYAL HUGLI, Thursday -- CIMBRIA, Wednesday -- E R SYDNEY, Wednesday -- HANJIN KINGSTON, Thursday -- OSV MAHANANDA, Thursday -- E R CANBERRA, Thursday -- MSC SENA, Thursday -- CSC CORAL, Tuesday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Steal Th Bahla, Monday -- Alexandria Bridge, Monday -- Sima Sadaf, Wednesday -- NEDLLOYD ASIA, Tuesday -- MSC MARINA, Tuesday -- LUNA MAERSK, Wednesday -- OSV LEVEK MALLARD, Tuesday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo ----------------------------------------------------------- 1) Darya Shan 02/12 06/12 Cement 2) Hanjin Poineer 02/12 ----- Rmqc Barge 3) MAERSK HONOUR 04/12 06/12 LPG 4) ROYAL HUGLI 06/12 06/12 Containers 5) CIMBRIA 05/12 06/12 Containers 6) T S JAKARTA 05/12 06/12 Containers 7) E R SYDNEY 05/12 06/12 Containers 8) APL COLOMBIA 06/12 06/12 Containers 9) HANJIN KINGSTON 06/12 07/12 Containers 10) BUNGA KANTAN DUA 05/12 07/12 BASE OIL 11) OSV MAHANANDA 06/12 06/12 BR.BULK Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) ANGEL NO.1 04/12 MEG 2) E R CANBERRA 06/12 Containers 3) MSC SENA 06/12 Containers 4) CSC CORAL 04/12 AFS NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL