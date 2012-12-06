* India's overnight cash rates largely stable at 8.05/8.10 percent compared with the close of 8.00/8.10 percent on Wednesday. * Liquidity in the banking system has started improving to a small extent as evidenced in the daily repo borrowing numbers but traders expect cash conditions to tighten again when corporates pay service taxes on Dec. 10. * Repo bids fall to 732.05 billion rupees from over 1 trillion rupees until Monday. Liquidity, however, is expected to tighten further when corporates pay quarterly advance taxes in mid-December. * Traders are hopeful the central bank will continue to announce open market operations to buy bonds to ease liquidity pressures. * Cash has tightened in the absence of government spending, high government cash balances with the central bank and large currency with the public due to the festival season. * The total volume in the call money market stands at 72.73 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.09 percent while that in the CBLO market stands at 460.19 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.99 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)