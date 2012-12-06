(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The
opinions expressed are his own)
By John Foley
BEIJING, Dec 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A wealth product
goes wrong; a bank blames a rogue employee. It sounds trivial.
But in China, the crisis at lender Hua Xia (600015.SS) could be
the beginning of a shadow-bank shakeout. The country's $2
trillion off-balance sheet financing channel may not stay off
the balance sheet for much longer.
Bank customers have more than doubled their holdings of wealth
management products since 2010, according to Fitch Ratings.
These short-dated investments typically offer annualized returns
of 3 to 4.5 percent, beating the 3 percent return on bank
deposits, which is capped by regulators. Defaults are unheard
of, and buyers range from buyers from pensioners to state-owned
enterprises.
Hua Xia is a test of what happens when a product goes wrong.
The bank says an employee in its Shanghai branch illegally sold
a wealth management product, which Chinese media reported had
then failed to repay investors. It’s not yet clear which path
regulators will take. One option is to force Hua Xia to pay
investors back in full, setting a precedent that banks are
liable for the products they sell. The alternative is to leave
buyers dangling.
The first option would effectively force $2 trillion of
outstanding products – and the associated loans - onto the
balance sheets of China’s lenders, increasing their assets by
around a fifth. That would eat up capital, and push some banks
far beyond the maximum loan-to-deposit ratios enforced by
regulators.
But leaving buyers to bear losses isn’t much better. If they
decline to roll over their investments - or demand higher yields
- borrowers whose loans have been funded with wealth management
products may hit the wall. This could turn into a disorderly run
on the shadow banking system.
Ultimately, the best solution is to lift China's deposit
cap. If banks could compete for deposits, they would suck cash
out of wealth management products and back into bank accounts.
Lenders would lose fee income and see margins squeezed, and some
shadow borrowers would get into trouble, but the sector would
quickly shrink.
Wealth management products aren't evil. But mispricing, and
widespread selling to customers who don’t really understand the
risks, make them dangerous. If Hua Xia proves a turning point,
its long-term legacy could be a healthier financial system.
CONTEXT NEWS
- Hua Xia Bank said on Dec. 4 that an employee at one of its
Shanghai branches had sold wealth products without permission,
and a police investigation was underway. The Beijing-based bank
said separately that income from the products was derived from a
pawn shop and car sales company in Henan province.
- China is projected to have 13 trillion yuan ($2.1
trillion) in outstanding wealth management products by the end
of 2012, according to a report by Fitch Ratings on Dec. 5. Banks
typically sell the products, which usually range from one month
to a year in duration and offer fees averaging around 3 to 4.5
percent, but take no responsibility for protecting clients'
money.
- Over 68 percent of respondents to a survey by financial
magazine Caijing on Dec. 6 believed that banks should be held
accountable for wealth management products where regulatory
uncertainty exists. A further 28 percent believed banks should
always be on the hook.
- Reuters: China's Huaxia may face liability for troubled
wealth product sale [ID:nL4N09E0LC]
Keywords: BREAKINGVIEWS CHINA SHADOW BANK
