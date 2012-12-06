* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate 1 bp lower at 7.12 percent and the shorter-end 1-year OIS rate 1 basis point up at 7.73 percent. * OIS rates have been trading in a tight range since the sharp upmove after RBI kept rates on hold on Oct. 30. * A senior dealer expects some receiving ahead of November headline inflation and RBI policy on Dec. 18 on hopes of a fall in inflation and some monetary easing by RBI. * Dealers also wait to see whether the RBI announces an OMO next week to help ease a cash crunch. There is no auction scheduled next week as the cash strain is set to rise on advance tax outflows. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807201; Reuters Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)