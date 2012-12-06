* The BSE index falls 0.63 percent to 19,269 and the NSE index is down 0.64 percent to 5,863, on profit-booking. * The government's win in the retail FDI vote in Lok Sabha on Wednesday failed to boost sentiment as traders remain cautious over the vote in the upper house. * India's 50-share index has been trading in the "overbought" territory, with its 14-day relative strength index around 70. * Leading the falls Infosys drops 2.1 percent while Tata Consultancy Services is down 1.7 percent on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp SEC filing. * GMR Infrastructure falls 3.2 percent after a Singapore court ruled in Maldives' favour on Thursday, overturning an earlier order given in favour of GMR, suspending the South Asian country's decision to cancel its $511 million airport development contract with the company. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)