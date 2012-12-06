* India's benchmark bond yield 1 basis point higher at 8.18 percent in afternoon trade. * Volumes well below normal at 96.20 billion rupees. * "The holding capacity of dealers has gone up after the OMO (open market operations)," said a dealer, citing reason for low volumes. * Dealers say 120 billion bond sale on Friday would be the next immediate trigger for the market. * Market also waiting to see whether the RBI announces an OMO for the next week when the cash crunch is set to rise on advance tax outflows. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)