BRIEF-Accenture acquires SolutionsIQ
* Accenture acquires solutionsiq, adds leading agile transformation expertise and services
* USD/INR trading at the day's low of 54.28/29 versus its previous close of 54.54/55 after a key political party president says they will vote in favour of government in the upper house on the retail FDI vote. * This raises chances that the government will win the vote in the upper house as well and paves way for further reforms. * Traders say dollar demand from oil firms and importers was exerting upward pressure on the pair but exporters have stepped in to sell on medium-term weakness expectations. * Traders say a sharp turn around in the domestic sharemarket from being down more than half a percent to gains of 0.6 percent also hurting the pair. * The pair could head towards 54 levels if the government wins the vote in the upper house. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
