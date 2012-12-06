* Indian shares turned positive and rose after a key ally of the Congress party decided to support FDI in retail in the upper house of parliament. * The BSE index rose 0.56 percent higher to 19,500 while the NSE index gained 0.55 percent to 5,933. * Bahujan Samaj Party, which had abstained in the lower house, will now support the government's move to allow FDI in retail, which may help tilt the vote in the favour of the government. * The government won the vote in the lower house on Wednesday, but is in minority in the upper house. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)