BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* Indian shares turned positive and rose after a key ally of the Congress party decided to support FDI in retail in the upper house of parliament. * The BSE index rose 0.56 percent higher to 19,500 while the NSE index gained 0.55 percent to 5,933. * Bahujan Samaj Party, which had abstained in the lower house, will now support the government's move to allow FDI in retail, which may help tilt the vote in the favour of the government. * The government won the vote in the lower house on Wednesday, but is in minority in the upper house. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.