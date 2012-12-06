December 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Hypo Alpe-Adria Bank International AG (HAA)
Guarantor Republic of Austria
Issue Amount 1.0 billion
Maturity Date December 13, 2022
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 99.351
Spread 82.2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 70bp
over the 3.4 pct November 2022 RAGB
Payment Date DEcember 13, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank & Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Vienna
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN XS0863484035
