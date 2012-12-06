(Corrects name of shareholder in paragraph 2 to Balch Hill
Capital from Balch Capital)
Dec 6 Solid-state drive maker Stec Inc
should consider strategic alternatives including a sale, its
biggest independent shareholder said in a letter to the company
that expressed "serious concern" about its strategic direction.
Balch Hill Capital, which holds 9 percent of Stec, said the
company's response to intensifying competition has been to
broaden its product line and dramatically increase its operating
expenses, particularly in research and development, in an effort
to gain scale and compete. "Yet, there is no commensurate
increase in revenues or profits," the letter said.
Stec's largest shareholders are the members of the family of
co-founder Manouch Moshayedi.
The company has a market value of about $225 million.
(Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Ted
Kerr)