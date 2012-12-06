December 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower National Australia Bank Ltd (NAB)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 13, 2023
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 99.11
Reoffer price 99.11
Spread 37 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 66.2bp
over the 1.5 pct 2022 DBR
Payment Date December 13, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, National
Australia Bank & Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
