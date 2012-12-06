December 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction and

Development (IBRD)

Issue Amount 175 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date January 21, 2015

Coupon 10.0 pct

Issue price 110.8275

Reoffer price 109.64

Issue Yield 4.488 pct

Reoffer Yield 5.05 pct

Payment Date December 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct (1.1875 pct Selling and 0.1875 pct M & U)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 720 million

Brazilian real when fungible

ISIN XS0480029601

