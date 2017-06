* USD/INR seen opening higher at 54.25/30 levels in opening trade, hurt by a weak euro. The pair had closed at 54.1350/1450 on Thursday. * The euro languished at one-week lows against the dollar on Friday, having suffered a major setback after the European Central Bank painted a bleak outlook for the euro zone and discussed cutting interest rates. * The Indian government is set to win the retail FDI vote in the upper house after a key ally pledged support. The government is now likely to push legislation such as banking law amendment and the companies bill which will further push reforms and are rupee positive. * Traders will watch the domestic share market for direction during the day. Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange 0.2 percent higher. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is also 0.52 percent up. * Traders expect the pair to open around 54.25 and move towards 54 levels if the upper house also approves the reform in a non-binding vote. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807244; Reuters Messaging: archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)