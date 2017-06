* Indian federal bond yields fall as the market cheers the central bank's move to continue to buy bonds via open market operations. * The 8.33 percent 2026 bond yield fell 2 basis points to 8.24 percent. The benchmark 10-year bond is in the shut period for trading. * Post trading hours on Thursday, the central bank said it will buy up to 120 billion rupees ($2.22 billion) of federal government bonds on Dec. 11 through open market operations (OMO), its second debt buy in as many weeks. * India will sell 120 billion rupees of bonds on Friday as part of its fiscal second-half borrowing. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807244; Reuters Messaging: archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)