* USD/INR snaps three sessions of falls to rise
tracking euro losses. The pair at 54.29/30 versus 54.1350/1450
close on Thursday.
* The euro languished at one-week lows against the dollar on
Friday, having suffered a major setback after the European
Central Bank painted a bleak outlook for the euro zone and
discussed cutting interest rates.
* Pair, however, may see gains later in the session with the
government set to win the retail FDI vote in the upper house
after a key ally pledged support. The government is now likely
to push legislation such as banking law amendment and the
companies bill which will further push reforms and are rupee
positive.
* Pair has major support at 54.00-54.20 levels while a clear
break below 54 should inject more downside momentum opening up
move to 53.60, technical charts showed.
