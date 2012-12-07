* USD/INR snaps three sessions of falls to rise tracking euro losses. The pair at 54.29/30 versus 54.1350/1450 close on Thursday. * The euro languished at one-week lows against the dollar on Friday, having suffered a major setback after the European Central Bank painted a bleak outlook for the euro zone and discussed cutting interest rates. * Pair, however, may see gains later in the session with the government set to win the retail FDI vote in the upper house after a key ally pledged support. The government is now likely to push legislation such as banking law amendment and the companies bill which will further push reforms and are rupee positive. * Pair has major support at 54.00-54.20 levels while a clear break below 54 should inject more downside momentum opening up move to 53.60, technical charts showed. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807201; Reuters Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/krishnakumar.k@th omsonreuters.com)