* Hexaware Technologies falls in early trade after it revised its fourth-quarter revenue guidance downwards. * The company now expects revenue for the December quarter at $92 million, down from an earlier guidance of $94.7 million-$96.5 million. * Revised revenue guidance also includes the impact of $450,000 on account of hurricane Sandy in the eastern cost of the United States, it said. * Hexaware shares down 4 percent at 102.05 rupees. * Hexaware's lower guidance comes on the back of fears that revenue outlook for 2013 for Indian IT companies looks bleak after Cognizant Technology Solutions' SEC filing. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)