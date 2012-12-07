* The BSE index gains 0.05 percent and the NSE index is down 0.02 percent * ITC falls 0.5 percent on profit booking after it touched its all-time high of 303 rupees earlier in the day. * However, four-wheeler stocks such as Maruti Suzuki India gain. Maruti up 2.5 percent on reports of price hike in January. * Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which had abstained in the lower house, said it would vote in support of foreign direct investment in the upper house of parliament on Friday. * Traders say while markets remain susceptible to profit booking after India's benchmark index rose 5.6 percent till Thursday, since Nov. 22, when the winter session of parliament began, vote on FDI remains the key for near term direction. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)