BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* Shares in Maruti Suzuki India gains 3.4 percent on media reports of price hike in January. * Among other auto gainers, Tata Motors rises 2.1 percent while Mahindra and Mahindra gains 2.1 percent. * Dealers say January may see a lot of auto manufactures going for price hike after December inventory gets sold off. * General Motors Co's Indian unit said on Thursday it will increase car prices in the country by 1-3 percent from January due to high input costs and currency fluctuation. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.