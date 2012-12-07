* Shares in Maruti Suzuki India gains 3.4 percent on media reports of price hike in January. * Among other auto gainers, Tata Motors rises 2.1 percent while Mahindra and Mahindra gains 2.1 percent. * Dealers say January may see a lot of auto manufactures going for price hike after December inventory gets sold off. * General Motors Co's Indian unit said on Thursday it will increase car prices in the country by 1-3 percent from January due to high input costs and currency fluctuation. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)