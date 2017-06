* USD/INR 1-year annualised premium sees some receiving at 5.92 percent versus 6.00 percent at last close; near-end 3-month at 6.67 percent versus 6.71 percent previously. * Dealer says premiums look heavy and need unwinding as interest rate outlook is soft. * RBI likely to ease cash reserve ratio further at its Dec. 18 meet with repo cut seen in the January-March quarter. * Dealer tips 3-month should ease into the 6.15-6.40 percent band and 1-year into 5.40-5.65 pct. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807201; Reuters Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/krishnakumar.k@th omsonreuters.com)