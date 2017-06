* USD/INR near day's highs as euro weakens after Bundesbank cut its growth outlook for Europe's biggest economy. Pair at 54.38/39 versus 54.1350/1450 close on Thursday, on the way to its fifth weekly gain in six. * State-run bank dealer says rupee stops triggered after euro falls on German GDP, Japan earthquake, but expects pair capped at 54.50. * INR, however, may recover some losses, after the vote in the upper house on retail FDI with the government expected to scrape through with a slim majority. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807201; Reuters Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/krishnakumar.k@th omsonreuters.com)