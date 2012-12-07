* Has the liquidity-driven outperformance of Indian shares among BRIC markets this year run its course? Some market participants argue that the reform optimism-led buying may give way to a technical correction. * India's benchmark index rose 26.1 percent in 2012 as of Thursday's close, outperforming all its peers among the BRIC nations. * For graphic: link.reuters.com/quj54t * Optimism around reform measures by the Indian government has been rewarded by foreign portfolio flows of $20.51 billion this year, but on the flip side, equities have now started looking overbought to some based on technical analysis indicators, dealers say. * India's benchmark index is trading in the "overbought" territory, with its 14-day relative strength index above 70 for the sixth day. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)