* India's shorter-end 1-year OIS rate drops 4 basis points (bps) to 7.66 percent, after touching 7.65 percent earlier, its lowest since Oct 30. * The benchmark 5-year OIS rate also fell 4 bps to 7.07 percent, after briefly pausing at 7.06 percent, its lowest in over a month. * The receivings are largely a function of OMO optimism and expectations that the government will pass the vote in the upper house of parliament on FDI in retail, says dealer. * Post-trading hours on Thursday, the central bank said it will buy up to 120 billion rupees ($2.22 billion) of federal government bonds on Dec. 11 through OMOs, its second debt buy in as many weeks. * The Indian government is set to win the retail FDI vote in the upper house after a key ally pledged support. * India sought to spend an extra 308.4 billion rupees ($5.70 billion) in the current fiscal year ending March 2013, as expected, to meet its upwardly revised fiscal deficit estimates, though it assured there will be no extra borrowing. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807244; Reuters Messaging: archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)