* India's shorter-end 1-year OIS rate drops 4
basis points (bps) to 7.66 percent, after touching 7.65 percent
earlier, its lowest since Oct 30.
* The benchmark 5-year OIS rate also fell 4 bps
to 7.07 percent, after briefly pausing at 7.06 percent, its
lowest in over a month.
* The receivings are largely a function of OMO optimism and
expectations that the government will pass the vote in the upper
house of parliament on FDI in retail, says dealer.
* Post-trading hours on Thursday, the central bank said it will
buy up to 120 billion rupees ($2.22 billion) of federal
government bonds on Dec. 11 through OMOs, its second debt buy in
as many weeks.
* The Indian government is set to win the retail FDI vote in the
upper house after a key ally pledged support.
* India sought to spend an extra 308.4 billion rupees ($5.70
billion) in the current fiscal year ending March 2013, as
expected, to meet its upwardly revised fiscal deficit estimates,
though it assured there will be no extra borrowing.
(archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807244; Reuters
Messaging: archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)