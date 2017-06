* India's three-day cash rate dips below 8 percent in trading. Pair at 7.95/8.00 percent compared with the 8.10/8.15 close on Thursday for overnight funds. * The central bank will buy up to 120 billion rupees of bonds next week through open market operations, which will ease cash. * Absence of a federal bond auction will also keep outflows in check in a week when strain on cash is expected to rise on advance tax outflows next week. * Repo bids rise to 1.03 trillion rupees, higher than 732.05 billion rupees in the previous session. * The total volume in the call money market stands at 115.35 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.08 percent, while that in the CBLO market stands at 582.07 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.89 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)