* India will release headline inflation data for November and factory output data for October - two key data points ahead of RBI's monetary policy meeting on Dec. 18. * The government is likely to take up key reform proposals in the rest of the winter session, bolstered by its wins in both houses of parliament on allowing FDI in retail. * Changes to banking laws, raising FDI limit in insurance as well as allowing foreign investment in pension are key bills the government is looking forward to pass to boost investor confidence. * RBI is scheduled to buy 120 billion rupees of bonds on Dec. 11 via open market operations. * The cash situation will be watched as liquidity is expected to tighten on advance tax outflows during the week. * FX market expected to track U.S. non-farm payroll data due at 1330 GMT later on Friday. Analysts polled by Reuters expect a sharp slowdown in employment growth due to the disruption caused by the Hurricane Sandy. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH: Wed: India CPI index for November. IIP data for October. Reserve Money data. Thu: First phase of Gujarat assembly election. Fri: November WPI inflation. RBI to release forex, bank lending data.