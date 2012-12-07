* Indian shares are expected to remain volatile as some market participants argue that the reform optimism-led buying may give way to a technical correction. * Markets will watch any development on the U.S. "fiscal Cliff". * Rate-sensitive sectors such as banks, real estate and automobile will be in focus next week as the outcome of two key data points, industrial output and wholesale price index, will set the tone for the central bank's policy meeting on Dec. 18. * Bharti Infratel IPO with a price band of 210-240 rupees per share opens on Dec. 10 for cornerstone investors and a day later for the public, closing on Dec. 14. It will be watched closely, being one of the biggest share sales in recent times and coming from the troubled telecom sector. * Market participants will closely observe any movement in the insurance and pension bills in parliament. Dec. 12 Wed- CPI for Nov at 11:00 am IST DEC Industrial output of Oct at 11:00 a.m IST Dec. 13 Thu- First phase of Gujarat assembly election. Dec. 14 Fri- Nov WPI food/fuel/inflation/ mfg inflation. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)