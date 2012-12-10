BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.3 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan also gains 0.37 percent. * Asian shares crept higher on Monday as investors took heart from economic data from China and the United States that raised hopes about the outlook for growth in the world's top two economies. * Foreign investors bought 6.48 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions sold stocks worth 7.98 billion rupees on Friday, when the BSE index fell 0.32 percent. * Market participants say trend remains bullish although some argue that the reform optimism-led buying may give way to a technical correction. For graphic: link.reuters.com/quj54t (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.