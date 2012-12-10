* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.3 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan also gains 0.37 percent. * Asian shares crept higher on Monday as investors took heart from economic data from China and the United States that raised hopes about the outlook for growth in the world's top two economies. * Foreign investors bought 6.48 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions sold stocks worth 7.98 billion rupees on Friday, when the BSE index fell 0.32 percent. * Market participants say trend remains bullish although some argue that the reform optimism-led buying may give way to a technical correction. For graphic: link.reuters.com/quj54t (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)