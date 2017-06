* USD/INR seen opening marginally weaker at 54.35/38 levels in opening trade, as regional equities were positive. The pair had closed at 54.47/48 on Friday. * Traders will watch the domestic share market for direction during the day. Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.28 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan is also 0.3 percent higher. * The euro flirted with two-week lows against the dollar on Monday after Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti offered to resign, raising political uncertainty over who will lead the euro zone's third-biggest economy. * Traders expect the pair to open around 54.35 levels and move in the 54.20 to 54.60 range during the day. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807244; Reuters Messaging: archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)