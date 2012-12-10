* USD/INR weaker at 54.32/33 levels in opening trades as regional equities were positive. The pair had closed at 54.47/48 on Friday. * Asian FX were trading mixed. For details, see * "The INR opened positive but also immediately got offered. It seems that the market is front-running for the Bharti Infratel IPO," says private bank dealer. * Parliament will be watched with the banking act amendment bill, a key financial bill, likely to come up for passage. * Bharti Infratel Ltd, the telecommunications tower unit of top Indian phone carrier Bharti Airtel Ltd, is set to raise up to $825 million in what would be the country's biggest initial share offering in two years. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807201; Reuters Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)