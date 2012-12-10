* Indian federal bond yields edge lower as traders adjust positions ahead of open market operations and key data later this week. * India will release factory output data for October on Wednesday and the headline inflation data for November on Friday - two key data points ahead of RBI's monetary policy meeting on Dec. 18. * The central bank will buy federal bonds worth 120 billion rupees via open market operations on Dec. 11. * The benchmark 10-year bond, which was in the shut period on Friday, edged 1 bp lower at 8.16 percent. The 8.33 percent 2026 bond yield was also down 1 bp at 8.24 percent. * Cash deficit in the banking system, which stood at 1.03 trillion rupees as on Friday, will be watched closely as it is expected to tighten further on advance tax outflows during this week. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807244; Reuters Messaging: archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)