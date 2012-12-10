* The BSE index up 0.03 percent while the NSE index is down 0.03 percent. * Technical indicators suggest the market is in an over-bought state and is likely to fall on any negative development on the insurance and pension bills which the government is expected to push through during the current session of parliament. * Cairn India shares are down 1.5 percent after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to 'neutral' from 'buy', citing expectations of flat to declining earnings growth. * Leading the fall are cigarette maker ITC Ltd, down 0.7 percent and HDFC Bank Ltd, down 1 percent. * Wipro Ltd gains 2.5 percent on acquisition, order win report. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)