Dec 10Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 07
Expected Vessels 03
Total Vessles 17
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) M V POS VICTORY STSIA Cu.Con 07/12 ---- ---- nil 11,074 nil 595
2) VIRGINIA STSHS Cu.Con 09/12 ---- ---- nil 10,313 nil 4,987
3) TAN BINH 24 STASA Gl Cargo 09/12 ---- ---- 500 nil nil 5,500
4) ROCHESTER CASTLE STJMB R Phos 08/12 ---- ---- nil 20,590 nil 14,610
5) SETY STAEL I.Coal 09/12 ---- ---- nil 12,200 nil 42,802
6) BUNGA LAUREL STAMJ S Acid 07/12 ---- ---- 10,621 nil nil 7,379
7) GEM OF ENNORE STPSL T.Coal 08/12 ---- ---- nil 32,894 nil 22,457
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV ARCADIA SVVLR R. Phos nil 48,350 nil 04/12 ---
2) MV MASSALLIA SVCNL L. Stones nil 43,375 nil 04/12 ---
3) MV JANG JA SAN SVSGN Sugar 12,000 nil nil 04/12 ---
4) MV ALAM MURNI SVVLR Cu.Con nil 32,853 nil 04/12 ---
5) MV CI YUN SHAN SVSRL I.Coal nil 54,900 nil 05/12 ---
6) MV IKAN PARANG SVSPL L. Stones nil 55,154 nil 05/12 ---
7) MV AFRICAN EAGLE SVVLR Cu.Con nil 10,840 nil 07/12 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV OEL SHREYAS TCT CNTR nil nil ---- 10/12
2) MT ASIA ADVENTURERSVNRQ Palm Oil nil 8,200 nil 11/12
3) MV FRIENDSHIP V SVPSL Rock Phos. nil 28,200 nil 12/12
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.