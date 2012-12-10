Dec 10Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 03 Total Vessles 17 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) M V POS VICTORY STSIA Cu.Con 07/12 ---- ---- nil 11,074 nil 595 2) VIRGINIA STSHS Cu.Con 09/12 ---- ---- nil 10,313 nil 4,987 3) TAN BINH 24 STASA Gl Cargo 09/12 ---- ---- 500 nil nil 5,500 4) ROCHESTER CASTLE STJMB R Phos 08/12 ---- ---- nil 20,590 nil 14,610 5) SETY STAEL I.Coal 09/12 ---- ---- nil 12,200 nil 42,802 6) BUNGA LAUREL STAMJ S Acid 07/12 ---- ---- 10,621 nil nil 7,379 7) GEM OF ENNORE STPSL T.Coal 08/12 ---- ---- nil 32,894 nil 22,457 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV ARCADIA SVVLR R. Phos nil 48,350 nil 04/12 --- 2) MV MASSALLIA SVCNL L. Stones nil 43,375 nil 04/12 --- 3) MV JANG JA SAN SVSGN Sugar 12,000 nil nil 04/12 --- 4) MV ALAM MURNI SVVLR Cu.Con nil 32,853 nil 04/12 --- 5) MV CI YUN SHAN SVSRL I.Coal nil 54,900 nil 05/12 --- 6) MV IKAN PARANG SVSPL L. Stones nil 55,154 nil 05/12 --- 7) MV AFRICAN EAGLE SVVLR Cu.Con nil 10,840 nil 07/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV OEL SHREYAS TCT CNTR nil nil ---- 10/12 2) MT ASIA ADVENTURERSVNRQ Palm Oil nil 8,200 nil 11/12 3) MV FRIENDSHIP V SVPSL Rock Phos. nil 28,200 nil 12/12 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.