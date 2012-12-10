* USD/INR still weak at 54.35/36 levels versus last close at 54.47/48. * Volumes remain thin as traders on holiday, leading to volatility on small moves. * Bharti Infratel IPO, which opens for retail investors on Tuesday, will be watched for inflows. Dealer expects 'substantial" flows on account of the share sale. * Bharti Infratel Ltd, the telecommunications tower unit of top Indian phone carrier Bharti Airtel Ltd, is set to raise up to $825 million in what would be the country's biggest initial share offering in two years. * Parliament will be watched with the Banking Act amendment bill, a key financial bill, likely to come up for passage. * USD/INR has multiple resistances between 54.89 and 54.94, which is an area marked by previous support and resistances and 14-day average. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807201; Reuters Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)