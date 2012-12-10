* The BSE index is down 0.24 percent while the NSE index falls 0.27 percent. * Traders are cautious as the Nifty approaches a key psychological level of 6,000, a level last seen Jan. 7, 2011. * European shares fall on Monday, after Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti's decision to resign early triggers fears of a fresh bout of euro zone uncertainty. * Traders say markets are awaiting fresh triggers from the government, in the form of a pick up in the investment cycle, which will help growth. * Traders are expecting the banking bill to be passed which the RBI has said was a pre-condition to invite new banking licences. * Likely candidates for banking licences rose: Reliance Capital Ltd gains 1.9 percent, L&T Finance Holdings Ltd rises 4.8 percent while Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd is up 7 percent. * State-run banks that gained on capital infusion hopes: Union Bank of India is up 3 percent, Oriental Bank of Commerce gains 5.3 percent. * Reliance Industries falls 1.34 percent after gaining 5.15 percent this month as of Friday's close while Tata Consultancy Services falls 1.9 percent on outlook concerns. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)