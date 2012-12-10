JAKARTA Dec 10 PT Pertamina,
Indonesia's state-controlled oil and gas company, has agreed to
acquire three Indonesian units of U.S.-listed oil firm Anadarko
Petroleum Corp, Pertamina said in a company statement on
Monday.
Pertamina bought Anadarko Ambalat Limited, Anadarko Bukat
Limited and Anadarko Indonesia Nunukan Company, through Anadarko
Offshore Holding Company LLC.
Anadarko Ambalat Limited and Anadarko Bukat Limited own
33.75 percent stake in Ambalat and Bukat block, while Anadarko
Indonesia Nunukan Company owns 35 percent stake in Nunukan
block. These blocks are all located in East Kalimantan, nearby
Malaysian borderline with estimated production of 40,000 barrels
per day (bpd) crude oil.
"The acquisition is part of the company's strategy to boost
aggressive growth in upstream sector... It will also give an
opportunity for Pertamina to improve its deep-water operation."
The transaction size was not disclosed by Pertamina.
Last January, Pertamina planned to spend 80 percent of this
year's capital expenditure of 52.8 trillion rupiah ($5.90
billion) on mergers and acquisition of domestic oil gas blocks
and increasing overseas portfolio performance, after it failed
to acquire an overseas block in Angola.
The southeast Asia's biggest economy has struggled to
attract energy investment in recent years as its crude oil
output is falling.