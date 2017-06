* India's overnight-day cash steady at 7.90/8.00 percent versus 7.95/8.00 percent Friday close. * Cash situation will be watched with outflows expected in the latter half of the week on advance tax outflows from corporates by banks. * The central bank will buy up to 120 billion rupees of bonds on Tuesday through open market operations, which will ease cash. * Absence of a federal bond auction this week will keep the cash strain in check. * Repo bids marginally lower at 907.90 billion rupees. * The total volume in the call money market stands at 104.15 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.09 percent, while that in the CBLO market stands at 607.62 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.97 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)