* Indian federal bond yields unchanged ahead of open market operations (OMO) and key data due later this week. * Dealers say OMO likely to generate good demand with the central bank willing to buy liquid papers. * The Reserve Bank of India will buy federal bonds worth 120 billion rupees via OMO on Tuesday. * India will release factory output data for October on Wednesday and the headline inflation data for November on Friday - two key data points ahead of RBI's monetary policy meeting on Dec. 18. * The benchmark 10-year bond, which was in the shut period on Friday, was flat at 8.17 percent. * Cash deficit in the banking system will be watched closely as it is expected to tighten further on advance tax outflows during this week.