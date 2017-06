* USD/INR now higher at 54.53/54 versus last close at 54.47/48. It has traded in a 54.26-54.5750 range. * A dealer with a state-run bank says consistent demand from oil importers pushing INR lower. Thin trading leading to volatility on small moves. * The dealer adds some USD selling seen in session in anticipation of Bharti Infratel IPO, which is typically called 'front-running.' * Bharti Infratel Ltd, the telecommunications tower unit of top Indian phone carrier Bharti Airtel Ltd, is set to raise up to $825 million in what would be the country's biggest initial share offering in two years. The issue is scheduled between Dec. 11-14. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807201; Reuters Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)