* USD/INR seen opening marginally weaker at 54.35/38
levels in opening trade, on hopes of inflows from Bharti
Infratel share sale. The pair had closed at 54.49/50 on Monday.
* Share sale of Bharti Infratel, the telecommunications tower
unit of top Indian phone carrier Bharti Airtel Ltd,
and NMDC Ltd are expected to bring in about $500
million of inflows, dealers said.
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.45
percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan
is also 0.14 percent higher. Domestic share
moves to be watched for direction.
* The euro extended its recovery from a two-week low on Tuesday
as nerves calmed over Italy's latest political turmoil and the
prospects of more stimulus from the Federal Reserve pinned down
the dollar.
* Traders expect the pair to open around 54.35 levels and move
in the 54.20 to 54.60 range during the day.
(archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807244; Reuters
Messaging: archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)