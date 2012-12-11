* USD/INR seen opening marginally weaker at 54.35/38 levels in opening trade, on hopes of inflows from Bharti Infratel share sale. The pair had closed at 54.49/50 on Monday. * Share sale of Bharti Infratel, the telecommunications tower unit of top Indian phone carrier Bharti Airtel Ltd, and NMDC Ltd are expected to bring in about $500 million of inflows, dealers said. * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.45 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan is also 0.14 percent higher. Domestic share moves to be watched for direction. * The euro extended its recovery from a two-week low on Tuesday as nerves calmed over Italy's latest political turmoil and the prospects of more stimulus from the Federal Reserve pinned down the dollar. * Traders expect the pair to open around 54.35 levels and move in the 54.20 to 54.60 range during the day. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807244; Reuters Messaging: archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)