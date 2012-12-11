* USD/INR opens lower, tracking gains in shares which
rose in line with regional equities, says dealer. The pair
opened at 54.37 and is trading at 54.37/3850, versus 54.49/50
close on Monday.
* Bharti Infratel IPO opens for retail subscription. It will
allot shares worth $120 million to cornerstone investors as part
of its initial public offering.
* India has set a share sale in state miner NMDC Ltd,
the company said, in a deal which sources said could add up to
$1.1 billion to help government efforts to ease its yawning
budget deficit.
* Dealer says INR may trade with gains on expected inflows, but
oil bids will cap gains.
* The euro stabilised near two-week lows on Tuesday as nerves
calmed over Italy's latest political turmoil and as prospects of
more stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve pinned down the
dollar.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807201; Reuters
Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)