* USD/INR opens lower, tracking gains in shares which rose in line with regional equities, says dealer. The pair opened at 54.37 and is trading at 54.37/3850, versus 54.49/50 close on Monday. * Bharti Infratel IPO opens for retail subscription. It will allot shares worth $120 million to cornerstone investors as part of its initial public offering. * India has set a share sale in state miner NMDC Ltd, the company said, in a deal which sources said could add up to $1.1 billion to help government efforts to ease its yawning budget deficit. * Dealer says INR may trade with gains on expected inflows, but oil bids will cap gains. * The euro stabilised near two-week lows on Tuesday as nerves calmed over Italy's latest political turmoil and as prospects of more stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve pinned down the dollar. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807201; Reuters Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)