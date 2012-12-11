* India's benchmark bond yield flat at 8.17 percent, ahead of an open market operation later in the session. * Dealers say OMO likely to generate good demand with the central bank willing to buy liquid paper. * The bonds to be bought back are 8.07 percent 2017-July bonds, 8.19 percent 2020 bonds, 8.13 percent 2022 bonds and 8.33 percent 2026 bonds. * India will release factory output data for October on Wednesday and headline inflation data for November on Friday - two key data points ahead of RBI's monetary policy meeting on Dec. 18. * Liquidity continues to remain tight at 907.90 billion rupees and is expected to rise ahead of advance tax outflows by the end of the week. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807244; Reuters Messaging: archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)