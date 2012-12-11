* India's benchmark bond yield flat at 8.17
percent, ahead of an open market operation later in the session.
* Dealers say OMO likely to generate good demand with the
central bank willing to buy liquid paper.
* The bonds to be bought back are 8.07 percent 2017-July
bonds, 8.19 percent 2020 bonds, 8.13 percent 2022 bonds and 8.33
percent 2026 bonds.
* India will release factory output data for October on
Wednesday and headline inflation data for November on Friday -
two key data points ahead of RBI's monetary policy meeting on
Dec. 18.
* Liquidity continues to remain tight at 907.90 billion
rupees and is expected to rise ahead of advance tax outflows by
the end of the week.
