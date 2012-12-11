* The BSE index is up 0.97 percent while the NSE index gains 0.89 percent. * The Indian government on Tuesday is expected to seek a vote in the lower house of parliament on easing voting rules of shareholders in banks to attract foreign investment and separately, allow the central bank more powers. * The government on Monday passed a finance bill in the lower house of parliament which makes recovery of bad loans by banks easier. * Dealers are taking positions in state-run banks after the government's move to push through banking reforms, citing cheap valuations and hopes of NPA recovery. * Bank shares leading gains: ICICI Bank is up 2.4 percent, Punjab National Bank gains 1 percent while Bank of India rises 1.4 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)